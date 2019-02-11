Does Shalimar Paints Limited’s (NSE:SHALPAINTS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Surender Bhatia has been the CEO of Shalimar Paints Limited (NSE:SHALPAINTS) since 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Surender Bhatia’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Shalimar Paints Limited has a market capitalization of ₹3.3b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹12m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹9.9m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Surender Bhatia receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Shalimar Paints Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Shalimar Paints, below.

Is Shalimar Paints Limited Growing?

Shalimar Paints Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 65% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -22% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Shalimar Paints Limited Been A Good Investment?

Shalimar Paints Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 12% over three years. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Shalimar Paints Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

While shareholder returns are acceptable, they don’t delight. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Shalimar Paints.

