Does Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2006) Have A Volatile Share Price?

If you own shares in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2006) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 2006’s beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group), we see it has a five year beta of 1.25. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group)’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does 2006’s size impact its beta?

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of HK$11b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that’s because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Since Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 2006 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

