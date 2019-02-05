Does Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2006) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2006) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 4.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

SEHK:2006 Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

How well does Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 58% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 2006’s payout to remain around the same level at 56% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 5.6%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CN¥0.15.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although 2006’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) has a yield of 4.6%, which is high for Hospitality stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

