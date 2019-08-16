Does SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Have A Volatile Share Price?

If you own shares in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does SHSP's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.13, we can surmise that the SharpSpring share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, SharpSpring shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how SharpSpring fares in that regard, below.

NasdaqCM:SHSP Income Statement, August 16th 2019

Could SHSP's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of US$104m, SharpSpring is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the SharpSpring share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether SHSP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as SharpSpring’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

