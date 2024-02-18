What does Shearer's Foods sale mean for Stark County? No comment

Massillon-based Shearer's Foods promotes the slogan "Snacks That Make Smiles."

Unfortunately, the company known for producing tasty potato chips, tortilla chips, cookies and other goodies is making us frown.

Private investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, which has offices in New York City and London, announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Shearer's from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Forgive us if we don't have a rosy view of private equity firms. Right or wrong, the public perception is that they kill businesses and jobs. So it's natural to worry when a company is passed from one investment firm to another.

What we really want to know is what the purchase means for this business that has a long and storied history in Stark County. It also has hundreds of workers at its headquarters in Massillon and production sites in Massillon and Brewster. (Shearer's, which now focuses on private label production, has 17 facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.)

We are proud of our local snack food makers. Not only is this region home to Shearer's, but Gold'N Krisp, Corell's and Frito-Lay chips also are made here. Salty snacks run in our blood.

Massillon Independent staff writer Steven Grazier asked Clayton Dubilier & Rice the right questions, among them:

Will the company continue to be headquartered in Massillon?

Are there any changes in the works for the snack foods plants in Massillon and Brewster, and its hundreds of local employees?

A spokesman emailed that the investment firm "will choose to decline comment at this time but I will let you know if/when the info you requested becomes available." That reply didn't exactly fill us with hope about the future.

The Clayton Dubilier & Rice-Shearer's deal had been in the works since December so someone should have prepared for these questions — and at least provide some type of answer. We hope the investment firm knows how important Shearer's is to Stark County.

Unfortunately, Massillon and Brewster officials hadn't heard from the company about its business plans when the deal was finalized.

"Hopefully, things will continue as they are," Brewster Mayor Charles Hawk told Grazier. "We don't want to lose them, that's for sure."

Massillon is taking the glass half-full approach, noting that the previous owner had made significant upgrades to the local facilities.

"With a change in ownership like this, you may see some new (corporate) officers but no real change in facilities here in town," city Director of Development Ted Herncane said. "All that investment means that this area (Massillon and Brewster) is right for what they do," he added.

We hope so.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Clayton Dubilier & Rice acquires Shearer's Foods. What's it mean?