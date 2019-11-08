Does Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (HKG:829) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited's (HKG:829) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Shenguan Holdings (Group) has a price to earnings ratio of 11.49, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Shenguan Holdings (Group)

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shenguan Holdings (Group):

P/E of 11.49 = HK$0.26 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.02 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Shenguan Holdings (Group) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Shenguan Holdings (Group) has a lower P/E than the average (15.9) P/E for companies in the food industry.

SEHK:829 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Shenguan Holdings (Group)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Shenguan Holdings (Group) increased earnings per share by 2.7% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 37% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Shenguan Holdings (Group)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Shenguan Holdings (Group) has net cash of CN¥410m. This is fairly high at 47% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Shenguan Holdings (Group)'s P/E Ratio

Shenguan Holdings (Group) has a P/E of 11.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.5. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come.