Does the shooting in Allen, TX, count as a mass shooting? Here’s how the FBI defines it
As the nation’s foremost law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation defined for years a mass shooting “as any incident in which at least four people are murdered with a gun,” according to the Department of Justice.
In 2013, this definition was revised by Congress to mean “3 or more killings in one incident.”
When a gunman, dressed all in black, drove to the Allen Premium Outlet stores Saturday afternoon and opened fire on unsuspecting shoppers killing 8 and sending many more to the hospital, the incident falls squarely within the parameters of a mass shooting as defined by the U.S. government.
So, what is a “mass killing”?
Here is what the FBI considers a mass killing, and amended by Congress in 2013.
The shooter killed at least four people. The U.S. government revised this in 2013 to three people.
The shooter acted alone.
The shooting incident occurred in a public place.
Victim counts do not include shooters who died or were wounded during an attack.