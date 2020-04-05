How Does Siebert Financial's (NASDAQ:SIEB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 52% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Siebert Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 40.21 that there is some investor optimism about Siebert Financial. As you can see below, Siebert Financial has a higher P/E than the average company (33.7) in the capital markets industry.

NasdaqCM:SIEB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 5th 2020 More

Siebert Financial's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Siebert Financial shrunk earnings per share by 70% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Siebert Financial's Balance Sheet

Siebert Financial has net cash of US$192k. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Siebert Financial's P/E Ratio

Siebert Financial has a P/E of 40.2. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 12.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Siebert Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 62.4 back then to 40.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.