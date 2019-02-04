Does Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.’s (HKG:460) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.’s (HKG:460) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s P/E ratio is 9.91. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10%.

How Do I Calculate Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group:

P/E of 9.91 = CN¥1.44 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.14 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s earnings per share fell by 23% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 4.1%. And EPS is down 10% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group has a lower P/E than the average (13.6) in the pharmaceuticals industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group holds net cash of CN¥4.0b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.