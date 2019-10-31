Does SIL Investments Limited (NSE:SILINV) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to SIL Investments Limited's (NSE:SILINV), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. SIL Investments has a price to earnings ratio of 5.59, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 17.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SIL Investments:

P/E of 5.59 = ₹142.40 ÷ ₹25.49 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does SIL Investments's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that SIL Investments has a lower P/E than the average (12.3) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

NSEI:SILINV Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 31st 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think SIL Investments will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with SIL Investments, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

SIL Investments saw earnings per share decrease by 75% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

SIL Investments's Balance Sheet

Since SIL Investments holds net cash of ₹70m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On SIL Investments's P/E Ratio

SIL Investments's P/E is 5.6 which is below average (13.2) in the IN market. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.