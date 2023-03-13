Does Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Silk Logistics Holdings' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Silk Logistics Holdings' EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.16 to AU$0.24, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 52%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Silk Logistics Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 33% to AU$466m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Silk Logistics Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Silk Logistics Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Silk Logistics Holdings top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Non-Executive Director Louise Thurgood spent AU$114k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of AU$2.18. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Silk Logistics Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$55m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 29% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Silk Logistics Holdings To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Silk Logistics Holdings' strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Silk Logistics Holdings.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Silk Logistics Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

