Does Sing Holdings Limited’s (SGX:5IC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Sze Lee has been the CEO of Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:5IC) since 2009. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Sze Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sing Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of S$154m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth S$709k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at S$532k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below S$271m. The median CEO compensation in that group is S$411k.

It would therefore appear that Sing Holdings Limited pays Sze Lee more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Sing Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Sing Holdings Limited Growing?

Sing Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 49% a year, over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 54%.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It’s hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sing Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 35%, over three years, would leave most Sing Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sing Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Sing Holdings shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

