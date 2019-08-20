Does Sino Harbour Holdings Group (HKG:1663) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (HKG:1663) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sino Harbour Holdings Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Sino Harbour Holdings Group had CN¥1.17b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has CN¥282.6m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥882.6m.

How Strong Is Sino Harbour Holdings Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sino Harbour Holdings Group had liabilities of CN¥1.66b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥561.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥282.6m as well as receivables valued at CN¥47.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥1.89b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥402.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Sino Harbour Holdings Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

As it happens Sino Harbour Holdings Group has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.4 but very strong interest coverage of 1k. So either it has access to very cheap long term debt or that interest expense is going to grow! Notably, Sino Harbour Holdings Group's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 121% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Sino Harbour Holdings Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.