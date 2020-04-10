Does SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s (NYSE:SITE) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll evaluate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SiteOne Landscape Supply:

0.11 = US$125m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$311m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an ROCE of 11%.

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROCE appears to be around the 9.2% average of the Trade Distributors industry. Separate from SiteOne Landscape Supply's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how SiteOne Landscape Supply's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:SITE Past Revenue and Net Income April 10th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Do SiteOne Landscape Supply's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has current liabilities of US$311m and total assets of US$1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROCE

The Bottom Line On SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, SiteOne Landscape Supply could be worth a closer look. SiteOne Landscape Supply looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .