Does Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Skellerup Holdings

How Fast Is Skellerup Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Skellerup Holdings grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Skellerup Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to NZ$293m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Skellerup Holdings EPS 100% free.

Are Skellerup Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Skellerup Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have NZ$37m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 3.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Skellerup Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Skellerup Holdings is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skellerup Holdings that you should be aware of.

Although Skellerup Holdings certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Why You Shouldn't Just Follow the Crowd

    This company is in a hot sector and just posted strong results, but that doesn't make it a buy .

  • North Carolina, Kansas Secure Spots in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Final to Conclude March Madness

    The 2022 NCAA championship game will air on Monday, April 4

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Down More Than 35%: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top growth stocks that trade down at least 35% from recent highs. Jason Hall: Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) investors probably feel like they've been on a roller coaster over the past few years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes have gained 63% and 98% respectively, over the same period, further seeding disappointment in Pinterest as a public company.

  • How a Single Index Fund Can Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A good rule of thumb to follow is to assume you'll need at least 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. If you're currently making $80,000, you'll need $64,000 annually in retirement; if you're currently making $100,000, you'll need $80,000. To produce that level of income in retirement, many people will need over $1 million in retirement savings and investments to live the way they want.

  • These 4 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Pay Dividends Monthly

    There are many stocks that pay dividends monthly, and investors might be interested in those that are providing annual yields keeping pace with the inflation rate of about 7%. Let's take a look at four real estate investments on the list that meet this tempting threshold: Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR), Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK), Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD). All four are real estate investment trusts (REITs), a corporate structure that carries the obligation to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.