Does SkiStar (STO:SKIS B) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that SkiStar AB (publ) (STO:SKIS B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SkiStar's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SkiStar had debt of kr1.43b at the end of May 2019, a reduction from kr1.53b over a year. However, it does have kr70.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr1.36b.

A Look At SkiStar's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SkiStar had liabilities of kr869.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr1.31b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr70.9m in cash and kr222.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr1.89b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since SkiStar has a market capitalization of kr8.84b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

SkiStar has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that SkiStar has been able to increase its EBIT by 27% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SkiStar's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, SkiStar's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.