How Does Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.4%. Does Skyworks Solutions tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Skyworks Solutions fare?

Skyworks Solutions has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 26%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect SWKS’s payout to fall to 20% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.4%. However, EPS should increase to $6.23, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Skyworks Solutions as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Skyworks Solutions generates a yield of 2.4%, which is on the low-side for Semiconductor stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Skyworks Solutions is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SWKS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SWKS’s outlook. Valuation: What is SWKS worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SWKS is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

