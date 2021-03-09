What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

Hugo Vickers
·5 min read
Prince Andrew wanted 24-hour protection for his daughters
Prince Andrew wanted 24-hour protection for his daughters

Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others.

It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles.

But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges.

When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters).

It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him).

George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH.

Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King.

Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things.

In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family.

Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy.

But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered.

It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was.

In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill?

Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded.

Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions).

The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

Recommended Stories

  • Have your say: How much sympathy do you have for Harry and Meghan?

    How do you feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their interview with Oprah Winfrey?

  • Meghan Markle Called the Queen After Prince Philip Was Hospitalized Earlier This Month

    The Duke of Edinburgh is currently recovering from "a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition."

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ratings coup for CBS; finances under scrutiny

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the key takeaways from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels

    Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people over the weekend in a series of raids against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first. Others, however, said those killed were unarmed activists. Police said Monday that all of those killed were associated with “communist terrorist groups” and had shot at officers while being served search warrants.

  • Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Meghan Markle Blowup

    Piers Morgan is leaving “Good Morning Britain” in the aftermath of his comments regarding Meghan Markle, when the co-host said he didn’t believe her when she expressed she had suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah on Sunday. ITV confirmed the decision in a statement that read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” During Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan went after the Duchess of Sussex, saying, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.” Markle’s comments came during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. She told Winfrey that she pleaded with those in the royal “institution” for help with her decaying mental health, only to be rebuffed. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought,” she said. Also Read: Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Comments Under Investigation by British Media Regulator On Tuesday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan stormed off the set after a co-host called his commentary from the previous day “diabolical.” “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle,” co-presenter Alex Beresford said. “You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times — and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.” “OK, I’m done with this,” Piers Morgan said to Beresford as he exited. “Sorry. No. Sorry. You can trash me, mate, but not on my own show.” British regulator Ofcom said it was investigating Morgan for Monday’s comments. “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme,” the organization said on Tuesday. $bp("Brid_15315703", {"id":"21259","width":"640","height":"400","video":"737674"}); Read original story Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Meghan Markle Blowup At TheWrap

  • Britain's Royal institution explained: what is The Firm and who runs it?

    The Duchess of Sussex made references to “the institution” during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, suggesting she was talking about palace staff rather than royal relations. The institution of the monarchy, sometimes called the “court”, takes in the staff and advisers, as well as the rules and traditions within which the Royal family is constrained. All senior members of the Royal family have a cohort of secretaries whose role is to support them in every aspect of their public roles, from diary managers to accountants to press officers. In the case of the Queen, her most senior aide is Sir Edward Young, her Private Secretary, who manages her household and is the key liaison point between Her Majesty and the outside world. If the Government wanted to arrange a State visit for a US President, for example, or if a Prime Minister decided to resign, Sir Edward would be the one to get the call. Working underneath him in Buckingham Palace are scores of other servants, some of whom help advise the Queen, but also butlers, valets, cleaners, conservators and cooks. In the case of the Queen, her household also includes as many as nine ladies-in-waiting, who are official companions drawn from the aristocracy, though only one is likely to be on hand at any one time. Other senior members of the Royal family, most notably the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, have their own teams of staff and advisers, who are referred to collectively by the building in which they are based, so that the Prince’s household is Clarence House and the Duke’s is Kensington Palace. Read more: What the world missed during rive key Sussex revelations

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • Baobab Fruit Is About to Be Everywhere — and for Good Reason

    If you've started seeing baobab powder as an ingredient in more and more products, you're not alone. Find out what makes this fruit so special, according to nutrition experts.

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shown in new photo with Archie following interview

    Misan Harriman’s photo shows the prince hugging his wife, who is holding Archie. The internet is still reverberating from the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sunday’s CBS Primetime Special. The revelation that conversations took place within the royal family about how dark baby-boy Archie’s skin could be before his birth was only one of the night’s stunning moments.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk About Being Stripped of Their Royal Patronages

    Turns out, the timeline of it all is a bit different from what's been reported.

  • Chipotle officially adds quesadillas to the menu — but only for online orders

    The fast-food chain's Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is its latest digital-only menu item.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share new family photo after revealing they're expecting a baby girl

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting a baby girl during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Beach communities prepare for spring breakers amid pandemic

    Despite the CDC advising Americans not to travel, thousands are expected to flock to spring break havens across the sunbelt this spring.

  • Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Responds to Oprah Interview

    On Tuesday, Thomas Markle appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ and opened up about his daughter, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Thomas recalled a ‘snotty’ conversation he had with Prince Harry prior to marrying Meghan, defended the royal family amid Meghan’s claims of racism and took a jab at Harry, referencing two of his past scandals.

  • The Richest Royals in the World

    Royal families of the world have captivated society with their lavish lifestyles that include magnificent palaces and servants to take care of every need. The net worths of royal family members vary...

  • Meghan Markle Addressed Her Father's "Betrayal"

    She also opened up about her sister Samantha Markle.

  • Suicidal Thoughts During Pregnancy Aren’t Talked About—Meghan Markle’s Story Is Changing That

    In her revelatory interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex shared her struggle with mental health during her time as a working royal, which ultimately reached a “breaking point” when she experienced suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy.

  • White House praises Duchess of Sussex's 'courage' for sharing struggles in Oprah interview

    The White House has praised the Duchess of Sussex's "courage" for sharing her "struggles with mental health". Officials declined to confirm whether President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, who has a long friendship with the Duke of Sussex, watched the interview live. But they said "many" in the White House had watched it, and that the US president "believes" it is courageous for people to tell their personal story. The White House said the US continued to have a "strong relationship" with the British people, and the UK government. But in public comments a senior official clearly backed the Duchess for speaking to Oprah Winfrey about how her time in the Royal family had led to her having suicidal thoughts. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was asked if Joe and Jill Biden had watched the interview, and what their reaction was, in particular to "the racism they [the Duke and Duchess] felt." Ms Psaki said: "Let me first say, obviously, many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did, and around the world. "Meghan Markle is a private citizen and so is Harry at this point. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes."

  • 8 TV Shows & Movies You Never Knew Meghan Markle Was in

    Meghan Markle is no stranger to the big and small screen (and we’re not just talking about her tell-all interview with Oprah last...

  • Royals issue rare statement after growing pressure to respond to bombshell interview

    The royal family said it was "saddened" to learn of the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.