Does Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa (BIT:CASS) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's (BIT:CASS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 10.58. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €10.58 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.
How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa:
P/E of 10.58 = €7.39 ÷ €0.70 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.
How Does Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the insurance industry, which is 10.9.
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa increased earnings per share by a whopping 29% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 69% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.8%, annually, over 5 years.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's Balance Sheet
With net cash of €310m, Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 25% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.
The Bottom Line On Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa's P/E Ratio
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa trades on a P/E ratio of 10.6, which is below the IT market average of 17.3. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer
