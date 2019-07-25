Does Software Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SOW) 9.9% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Understanding Software Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SOW) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Software is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

Check out our latest analysis for Software

Were SOW's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

SOW's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €162m has increased by 9.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 7.2%, indicating the rate at which SOW is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Software has experienced some company-specific growth.

XTRA:SOW Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Software has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the DE Software industry of 5.7%, indicating Software has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Software’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 14%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Software gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Software to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SOW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SOW’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SOW’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.