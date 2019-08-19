Does Solargiga Energy Holdings (HKG:757) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:757) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Solargiga Energy Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Solargiga Energy Holdings had CN¥1.78b of debt in December 2018, down from CN¥2.06b, one year before. On the flip side, it has CN¥239.7m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥1.54b.

How Healthy Is Solargiga Energy Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Solargiga Energy Holdings had liabilities of CN¥3.43b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥326.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥239.7m as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.51b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥2.00b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥297.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Solargiga Energy Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Solargiga Energy Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Solargiga Energy Holdings saw its revenue hold pretty steady. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Solargiga Energy Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost CN¥7.4m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Sure, the company might have a nice story about how they are going on to a brighter future. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it lost CN¥222m in the last year. So we're about as excited about owning this stock as hiking up a snowy mountain with wet socks on in the rain. It's too risky for us. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Solargiga Energy Holdings insider transactions.