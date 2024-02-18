Does someone you know have diabetes? Here's how you can help

For the past five years, I’ve been teaching the Dining with Diabetes program here in Coshocton County. Coshocton Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and Coshocton Public Health District have been important partners for many of these programs. Since 2019, more then 120 people have attended our diabetes education classes.

Nearly one-quarter of adults 65 and older in our county have been diagnosed with diabetes. In a recent survey, more than half of these adults rated their health as fair or poor. The Dining with Diabetes program has become a cornerstone program of Ohio State University Extension, because it addresses a very real need in our community.

What do you do when an important person in your life has been diagnosed with diabetes, but they have no interest in making changes in their lifestyle? Or at least to you it seems like they don’t want to change. First of all, know you are not alone. And know this is a common reaction from someone who is told they have diabetes.

Dining with Diabetes is not only for people with diabetes. It is for support people in their lives, which can include husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends − anyone who can be an encouragement to a loved one to best manage diabetes. Even if the person in your life who has diabetes is not willing to come to these classes, I encourage you to join us. This is a support network with encouragement for you.

If you play a role in cooking meals or grocery shopping for your household, then these classes can give you new ideas. Each week we try new recipes for a main dish, vegetable side dish and a dessert. For the first and last classes, the staff at CRMC prepare the meals for us. During the second and third classes, we get to prepare the meals together.

Each class has three components. The first is learning how to prepare a meal designed to best meet the needs of someone with diabetes. The second is to eat the meal together. These meals are enjoyable for anyone − those living with diabetes and those who do not have diabetes. The last part of the evening is a lesson about some aspect of managing diabetes well. We focus on nutrition most heavily, but we also promote staying connected to your entire healthcare team.

OSU Extension has a fact sheet titled Communication Strategies to Support a Family Member with Diabetes. You may want to have a tough conversation with a loved one, but you’re not sure how to start. Or maybe your perceived nagging and preaching isn’t getting the results you are hoping for, so you are ready to try something new.

Sometimes people with diabetes feel like their family members are the diet police watching their every bite. Other people with diabetes may feel like they are being sabotaged by their apathetic family who indulge in unhealthy nutrition choices. During our Dining with Diabetes classes, we focus on a balance between these two extremes. We learn about portion size and lower carbohydrate options rather than eliminating foods from the meal plan.

The next Dining with Diabetes series will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from April 3 to 24 with two classes at CRMC and two classes at the Three Rivers Fire Station Community Room. Cost is $20 with $10 for an additional support person. I will teach the classes with Leslie Mayle, registered dietitian with CRMC. Paid registration is required by March 25 at go.osu.edu/coshoctondwd.

Today I’ll leave you with this quote from Lao Tzu: “If you do not change direction, you may end up where you are heading.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Dining with Diabetes is for those with the disorder and caregivers