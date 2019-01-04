Does Somero Enterprises, Inc.’s (LON:SOM) CEO Pay Matter?

Jack Cooney became the CEO of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) in 1997. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jack Cooney’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Somero Enterprises, Inc. is worth UK£173m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$937k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2015). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$401k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$100m to US$400m. The median total CEO compensation was US$695k.

It would therefore appear that Somero Enterprises, Inc. pays Jack Cooney more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Somero Enterprises has changed over time.

Is Somero Enterprises, Inc. Growing?

Somero Enterprises, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 20% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 7.4% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Somero Enterprises, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Somero Enterprises, Inc. for providing a total return of 168% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Somero Enterprises, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Somero Enterprises insiders are buying or selling shares.

