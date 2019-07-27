Does Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.'s (ELI:SNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Sonaecom, SGPS, S.A.'s (ELI:SNC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Sonaecom SGPS's P/E ratio is 10.9. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sonaecom SGPS

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sonaecom SGPS:

P/E of 10.9 = €2.53 ÷ €0.23 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Sonaecom SGPS's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the wireless telecom industry is higher than Sonaecom SGPS's P/E.

ENXTLS:SNC Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 27th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Sonaecom SGPS shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Sonaecom SGPS grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 167% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 323% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Sonaecom SGPS's P/E?

Sonaecom SGPS has net cash of €218m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Sonaecom SGPS's P/E Ratio

Sonaecom SGPS has a P/E of 10.9. That's below the average in the PT market, which is 13.4. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.