How Does Sonam Clock Limited (NSE:SONAMCLOCK) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Sonam Clock Limited (NSE:SONAMCLOCK) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 2.6%. Does Sonam Clock tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Check out our latest analysis for Sonam Clock

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NSEI:SONAMCLOCK Historical Dividend Yield January 2nd 19 More

How does Sonam Clock fare?

The current payout ratio for SONAMCLOCK is negative, which is not great.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Sonam Clock as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Compared to its peers, Sonam Clock has a yield of 2.6%, which is high for Consumer Durables stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Sonam Clock for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is SONAMCLOCK worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SONAMCLOCK is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sonam Clock’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



