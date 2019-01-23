How Does Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

There is a lot to be liked about Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 3.5% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Sonic Healthcare in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Sonic Healthcare fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 72%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 72% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.0%. Moreover, EPS should increase to A$1.17.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. SHL has increased its DPS from A$0.52 to A$0.81 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes SHL a true dividend rockstar.

Compared to its peers, Sonic Healthcare produces a yield of 3.5%, which is high for Healthcare stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Sonic Healthcare as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three important factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SHL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SHL’s outlook. Valuation: What is SHL worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SHL is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

