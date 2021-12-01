‘It does sound like Roe v. Wade will be overturned:’ Legal expert
ABC News contributor Kate Shaw analyzes the Supreme Court justices’ revealing statements in the Mississippi abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
The former Air Force travel coordinator from Maryland will spend the first 12 months of his 16-month prison sentence in home confinement.
Long-time NFL assistant coach Stan Kwan died this week. He was 54. The 49ers and Lions sent their condolences to Kwan’s friends and family in social media posts Tuesday. Kwan spent three decades as an NFL assistant coach. He most recently worked for the 49ers as a special teams assistant from 2018-20. Kwan began his [more]
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, suggested Wednesday that former President Trump could be held responsible for any falsehoods exchanged with the panel."President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past. He has recently...
Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.
Meadows dropped an unwelcome truth bomb in revealing that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020, three days before debating Biden.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the state's highest office in 2022. The 65-year-old Republican said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not seek a third term.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for what she described as a failure to hold the members of the GOP caucus accountable after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday shared a racist voicemail containing a death threat following an anti-Muslim attack from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)."People truly don't understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting [Omar...
"We have one president at a time under our Constitution," one judge on the panel told Trump's lawyers.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be attending 44th Kennedy Center Honors this month, marking the return of a sitting president to the prestigious arts ceremony after former President Trump declined to attend the event after several honorees criticized him. The Bidens will attend the Kennedy Center Honors with Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, The Washington Post reported. It will also mark Biden's first fully...
Several members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have shared images of an airport model on social media alongside a claim it shows an airport planned for the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The posts circulated online in late November 2021, shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone at the airport site. But the images have been shared in a false context: they show an illustration of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was designed by
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.
A senior Army aviator is looking into whether the soldiers who executed the flyover violated any regulations.
Laos, a nation of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a $5.9 billion Chinese-built railway that links China's own poor southwest to foreign markets but piles on potentially risky debt. The line through lush tropical mountains from the Laotian capital, Vientiane, to Kunming is one of hundreds of projects under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other facilities across Asia, Africa and the Pacific. The Kunming-Vientiane railway is a link in a possible future network to connect China with Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore.
Donny Warren wrote about his frustration that the arrests of supposed Satan-worshipping elites on certain dates had not materialized.
Alex Jones will probably never take responsibility for the pain he caused the families of Sandy Hook victims. But at least he will be made to pay.
A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, German authorities said. The construction site for a new commuter train line is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he discussed the January call with Trump in which he asked to help him win the state.
A human rights group says the practice is being used to bolster Chinese influence abroad.
Putin warned NATO that deploying troops or advanced missiles to Ukraine would cross a "red line" for Moscow, and boasted of Russia's hypersonic missiles.