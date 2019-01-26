What does Soundwill Holdings Limited’s (HKG:878) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Soundwill Holdings Limited (HKG:878) with its market cap of HK$3.1b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 878 here.

Does 878 produce enough cash relative to debt?

878 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$1.8b to HK$2.2b . With this rise in debt, 878’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$425m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, 878 has produced cash from operations of HK$1.4b in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 65%, indicating that 878’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 878’s case, it is able to generate 0.65x cash from its debt capital.

Can 878 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at HK$3.4b, it seems that the business may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$3.1b, with a current ratio of 0.93x.

SEHK:878 Historical Debt January 26th 19 More

Is 878’s debt level acceptable?

878’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 11%. 878 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if 878’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 878, the ratio of 92.55x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 878’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

878’s high cash coverage and conservative debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. But, as shareholders, you should try and determine whether this level of debt is justified for 878, especially if meeting short-term obligations could also bring about issues. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 878 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Soundwill Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

