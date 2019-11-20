Does South Korea Still Need U.S. Troops? In Short, Yes

Mutual-defense talks between the United States and South Korea abruptly broke down on Nov. 19, 2019 when the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that the government in Seoul increase, from $1 billion to $5 billion annually, what it pays to support the roughly 29,000 U.S. troops in the country.

The diplomatic row follows several years of increasing tensions between Trump and the South Koreans as Trump repeatedly has tried to secure a deal with North Korea whereby the North would give up its growing nuclear arsenal.

In a concession to North Korea, Trump ordered U.S. forces in South Korea to suspend major training exercises with their South Korean counterparts. With the six-decade U.S.-South Korean alliance seemingly on the verge of collapse, it’s worth asking just how much South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy, needs U.S. troops.

The answer, in short, is that American forces still are vital to South Korea’s defense and, by extension, to deterring North Korean aggression. At the end of the Korean War in 1953, the United States and South Korea signed a mutual-defense pact that remains in effect.

The South Korea armed forces are some of the biggest and best-equipped in the world with 600,000 active troops and three million reservists. The South Korean army operates 2,500 modern tanks and thousands of fighting vehicles and artillery pieces. The air force possesses hundreds of cutting-edge F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighters. The navy has more than 100 large vessels including guided-missile destroyers and assault ships.

American forces, including one infantry division with a few hundred armored vehicles plus four fighter squadrons together operating around 60 F-16s and 20 A-10 attack planes, represent a tiny percentage of South Korea’s defenders.

