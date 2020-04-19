Does South Port New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPN) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

When South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) announced its most recent earnings (31 December 2019), I did two things: looked at its past earnings track record, then look at what is happening in the industry. Understanding how South Port New Zealand performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see SPN has performed.

SPN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of NZ$9.8m has increased by 5.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 4.7%, indicating the rate at which SPN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely attributable to an industry uplift, or if South Port New Zealand has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, South Port New Zealand has invested its equity funds well leading to a 23% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 17% exceeds the NZ Infrastructure industry of 6.7%, indicating South Port New Zealand has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for South Port New Zealand’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 23% to 27%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 42% to 26% over the past 5 years.

Though South Port New Zealand's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research South Port New Zealand to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

