How Does Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSC) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSC) has paid a dividend to shareholders in the last few years. It currently yields 5.0%. Does Spectra Systems tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Spectra Systems fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 64%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Spectra Systems as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Spectra Systems has a yield of 5.0%, which is high for Electronic stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Spectra Systems’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

