What Does Spirent Communications plc’s (LON:SPT) Share Price Indicate?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT), which is in the communications business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Spirent Communications’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Spirent Communications worth?

Spirent Communications appears to be overvalued by 32.75% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£1.48 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £1.12. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Spirent Communications’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Spirent Communications generate?

LSE:SPT Future Profit February 20th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Spirent Communications’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 77%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SPT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SPT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SPT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Spirent Communications. You can find everything you need to know about Spirent Communications in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Spirent Communications, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.