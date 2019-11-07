Does The Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD (ELI:SLBEN) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you're interested in Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD (ELI:SLBEN), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from SLBEN's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 0.81, we can surmise that the Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio's weighted average beta is higher than 0.81. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does SLBEN's size influence the expected beta?

Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €62m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Companies with market capitalisations around this size often show poor correlation with the broader market because market volatility is overshadowed by company specific events, or other factors. It's worth checking to see how often shares are traded, because very small companies with very low beta values are often only thinly traded.

What this means for you:

The Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD doesn't usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. In order to fully understand whether SLBEN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol SAD's financial health and performance track record.