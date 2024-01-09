When does Spring Break 2024 start at New Jersey schools and colleges?

Ready to plan your next vacation with the kids?

Spring breaks starts for most districts on Good Friday. This year Good Friday falls on March 29.

The vacation period includes the Easter holiday in the early spring at many universities and schools in the U.S.

When does Spring Break start in 2024?

Here are the dates for when schools will be closed in observation for the Easter holiday.

Ocean County school districts

Brick Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7thCentral Regional school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thJackson Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thPinelands Regional school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thLacey Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thLakewood School district: Apr. 22nd through Apr. 30thPoint Pleasant School district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7thSouthern Regional High school district: Apr.1st through Apr. 5thToms River Regional School district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7th

Monmouth County school districts

Asbury Park High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thFreehold Regional High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thHazlet Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thHowell Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr.7thKeyport High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thLong Branch High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thManasquan High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7thMatawan- Aberdeen school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thMiddletown Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thMonmouth Regional High school district: Mar. 28th through Apr. 7thNeptune Township school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7thOcean Township school district: Mar. 29th through April 5thRed Bank Regional High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 7thShore Regional High school district: Mar. 29th through Apr. 5thWall Township school district: Apr.1st through Apr. 5th

College:

Brookdale Community College: Mar.10th through Mar.16th

Ocean County College: Mar.18th through Mar. 24th

Monmouth University: Mar. 9th through Mar. 15th

Rutgers University: Mar. 9th through Mar. 17th

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: See spring break dates for Monmouth and Ocean schools and colleges