When does spring break start? Here are some spring break schedules for schools in Iowa
Spring is around the corner, which means that students — and perhaps some teachers and professors — are waiting to take a weeklong break from school, raising the question: When does spring break start?
When are Des Moines-area schools on spring break?
College students aren't the only ones who get to enjoy spring break. Elementary through high school students are waiting to take a small break from school.
Here's a list of spring break schedules for students in Iowa.
Ankeny Community School District: March 8 to March 15
Des Moines Public Schools: March 11 to March 15
Johnston Community School District: March 11 to March 15
Southeast Polk Community School District: March 11 to 15
Urbandale Community School District: March 8 to March 15
Waukee Community School District: March 11 to March 15
West Des Moines Community School: March 11 to March 15
When will colleges and universities in Iowa have spring break?
With just a couple of weeks to go until spring break, college students are counting down the days to take a break from studying and are probably looking at some cheap flights for their next trip.
Here’s a list of spring break dates for colleges in Iowa.
Des Moines Area Community College: March 11 to March 16
Drake University: March 11 to March 15
Central College: March 11 to March 15
Grand View University: March 11 to March 15
Iowa State University: March 11 to March 15
University of Iowa: March 10 to March 17
University of Northern Iowa: March 11 to March 15
José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When is spring break? Here are the dates for Des Moines-area schools