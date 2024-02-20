When does spring break start? Here are some spring break schedules for schools in Iowa

José Mendiola, Des Moines Register
Spring is around the corner, which means that students — and perhaps some teachers and professors — are waiting to take a weeklong break from school, raising the question: When does spring break start?

When are Des Moines-area schools on spring break?

College students aren't the only ones who get to enjoy spring break. Elementary through high school students are waiting to take a small break from school.

Here's a list of spring break schedules for students in Iowa.

  • Ankeny Community School District: March 8 to March 15

  • Des Moines Public Schools: March 11 to March 15

  • Johnston Community School District: March 11 to March 15

  • Southeast Polk Community School District: March 11 to 15

  • Urbandale Community School District: March 8 to March 15

  • Waukee Community School District: March 11 to March 15

  • West Des Moines Community School: March 11 to March 15

When will colleges and universities in Iowa have spring break?

With just a couple of weeks to go until spring break, college students are counting down the days to take a break from studying and are probably looking at some cheap flights for their next trip.

Here’s a list of spring break dates for colleges in Iowa.

  • Des Moines Area Community College: March 11 to March 16

  • Drake University: March 11 to March 15

  • Central College: March 11 to March 15

  • Grand View University: March 11 to March 15

  • Iowa State University: March 11 to March 15

  • University of Iowa: March 10 to March 17

  • University of Northern Iowa: March 11 to March 15

