When does spring break start? Here are some spring break schedules for schools in Iowa

Spring is around the corner, which means that students — and perhaps some teachers and professors — are waiting to take a weeklong break from school, raising the question: When does spring break start?

When are Des Moines-area schools on spring break?

College students aren't the only ones who get to enjoy spring break. Elementary through high school students are waiting to take a small break from school.

Here's a list of spring break schedules for students in Iowa.

Ankeny Community School District : March 8 to March 15

Des Moines Public Schools: March 11 to March 15

Johnston Community School District : March 11 to March 15

Southeast Polk Community School District : March 11 to 15

Urbandale Community School District : March 8 to March 15

Waukee Community School District : March 11 to March 15

West Des Moines Community School: March 11 to March 15

When will colleges and universities in Iowa have spring break?

With just a couple of weeks to go until spring break, college students are counting down the days to take a break from studying and are probably looking at some cheap flights for their next trip.

Here’s a list of spring break dates for colleges in Iowa.

Des Moines Area Community College : March 11 to March 16

Drake University : March 11 to March 15

Central College : March 11 to March 15

Grand View University : March 11 to March 15

Iowa State University : March 11 to March 15

University of Iowa : March 10 to March 17

University of Northern Iowa: March 11 to March 15

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

