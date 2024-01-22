When does spring start for 2024? Info about the March equinox this year

After a brutally cold weekend in New Jersey, residents are probably craving for some hints of warm weather on their calendar. If you are one of those people you will be happy to hear that in some parts of North Jersey, temperatures will see an increase of about 30 degrees compared to last weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the area of the Teterboro airport saw a minimum temperature of 16 degrees on Saturday. In that same area, temperatures are expected to rise for a high of near 56 degrees this upcoming Friday afternoon, followed by a high of near 50 degrees the following day.

Winter safety: Is my local lake or pond frozen enough to ice skate? How to not wind up on thin ice

With signs of spring showing up this weekend in New Jersey, let's see when is the official start of the season.

When does spring start?

The first day of spring this year is Tuesday, March 19. This marks the "spring equinox" in the Northern Hemisphere.

With a warm weekend coming up, be cautious about putting away your winter coat since the start of spring is still two roughly months away.

New Jersey residents should be prepared to continue to layer up until the trend of warm weather is in full effect.

When does daylight saving time start?

Spring approaching also means the start of daylight saving time will be here soon. Clocks will "spring forward" starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday March 10.

Warmer weather and more daylight are just under a couple months away so don't let the cold keep you down!

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Spring 2024 starts officially in March: Info about vernal equinox