When does Spring start? It may feel like it but first day of spring is still weeks away

Now that Punxsutawney Phil has weighed in, predicting an early spring, many of us are wondering when is spring going to get here.

The short answer, not anytime soon. But it might not be as chilly until then.

While temperatures around Tennessee are trending warmer over the next two weeks, there are still several weeks before the official start to spring in March. While the state can expect temperatures to head into the 60s over the next week, much of the rest of February will be in the mid to high 40s with some going into the low 50s, according to Accuweather's prediction for the month.

The predictions for the next month could change as weather patterns change, so don't pack up the winter coat, hats and gloves just yet.

When does spring begin?

Spring doesn't officially start until Tuesday, March 19, just after 10 p.m. CT or 11 p.m. ET. This marks the “spring", or vernal, equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

What is the vernal, spring equinox?

Each year we experience two equinoxes and two solstices that dictate the seasons. The vernal, or spring, equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring

The spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere heralds the astronomical beginning of the spring season. Spring equinox is also known as the March or vernal equinox globally, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

On the vernal equinox, the Northern and Southern hemispheres receive about the same amounts of sunlight. Meaning that neither hemisphere is tilted more toward or away from the sun than the other.

Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere have already been enjoying longer daylight hours since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, 2023, but after March 19, we get to add blooming plants and warmer temperatures to the mix.

When will the temperature start to change in Tennessee?

By March, many communities across Tennessee should start feeling a bit warmer as the temperatures start hitting the 60s, according to Accuweather.

What are the spring months of 2024?

Spring starts toward the end of March and lasts until the summer solstice in mid-June.

When should I plant my spring garden?

It may be a bit until the first day of spring, but it is time now to start planning what you want in your spring garden.

Tennessee's climate is variable across the state so start times may differ if you live in Knoxville compared to Memphis or Nashville. For the most part, now is the time to start early seeds (like kale or lettuce) and prepping your materials for gardening, according to the University of Tennessee Extension.

You can find full details for when to plant, prune and prep for whatever region you are part of here.

The Farmer's Almanac also provides a planting guide for crops based on zip code. Check it out here.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When does spring start? The first day and what is the spring equinox