Does Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Springfield Properties's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at November 2018 Springfield Properties had debt of UK£24.0m, up from UK£19.1m in one year. On the flip side, it has UK£553.0k in cash leading to net debt of about UK£23.5m.

A Look At Springfield Properties's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Springfield Properties had liabilities of UK£32.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£26.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£553.0k and UK£15.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£42.7m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Springfield Properties is worth UK£101.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Springfield Properties's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 21.6 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Springfield Properties grew its EBIT by 58% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Springfield Properties's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Springfield Properties reported free cash flow worth 8.7% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.