How Does Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 3.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Springfield Properties should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Springfield Properties fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 37%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect SPR’s payout to remain around the same level at 38% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.8%.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Springfield Properties as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether SPR one as a stable dividend player.

Relative to peers, Springfield Properties generates a yield of 3.6%, which is on the low-side for Consumer Durables stocks.

Next Steps:

If Springfield Properties is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

