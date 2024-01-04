Does St. Paul need a festival?

Jan. 4—GREENSBURG — Blast from the Past is hosting a chili supper Jan. 20 at the St. Paul Fire Station, 216 N. County Road, St. Paul.

The meal consists of homemade chili in two varieties with all the fixings, cornbread and a dessert for $6. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., representatives from Blast from the Past, a group of like-minded St. Paul residents, will begin an open discussion about whether or not St. Paul should start hosting its own summer festival.

St. Paul native and Blast from the Past President Mason Henderson thinks a summer festival in the western Decatur County town is a good idea.

Living in small town Indiana comes with a built-in love of the Hoosier way of life.

Most everyone born locally understands the importance of Saturday night front porch-swings at dusk, the taste of locally grown corn-on-the-cob, and a walk through the hog barn at the county fair. But Henderson, 25, wants to add a love of hometown festivals to that list.

"I think it's important for towns like St. Paul to have their own little summer festival," Henderson said. "But I want to start at the bare minimum and then just watch it grow, because it will."

He's put a lot of thought into this because he, along with many others, believe that it's time to do so.

Henderson has compiled information for the vendors who would like to be a part of the festival, but he wants to limit the first iteration of the festival to 20 vendors.

He realizes that many ordinance changes will be necessary for the event, which as currently considered will be held in the center of St. Paul's already small downtown area. He also needs volunteers.

But he already has plenty of optimism.

"The best things in life begin with a single step, right? And I know this is going to be great!" he said.

For more information about Blast from the Past or the Jan. 20 chili supper event, go to Henderson's Facebook page.

