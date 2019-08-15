Does Starcom plc's (LON:STAR) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future?

When Starcom plc (LON:STAR) announced its most recent earnings (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Starcom has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see STAR has performed.

Was STAR's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

STAR is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -US$948.0k (from 30 June 2019), which compared to last year has become more negative. However, the company's loss seem to be contracting over the medium term, with the five-year earnings average of -US$1.4m. Each year, for the past five years STAR has seen an annual increase in operating expense growth, outpacing revenue growth of 4.9%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company's inability to reach breakeven.

Scanning growth from a sector-level, the UK software industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 11% in the past twelve months,

Given that Starcom is not profitable, even if operating expenses (SG&A and one-year R&D) continues to fall at previous year’s rate of -9.4%, the company’s current cash level (US$516k) will still be insufficient to cover its expenses in the upcoming year. This is not a great sign in terms of operations and cash management. Even though this is analysis is fairly basic, and Starcom still can cut its overhead further, or open a new line of credit instead of issuing new equity shares, the outcome of this analysis still gives us an idea of the company’s timeline and when things will have to start changing, since its current operation is unsustainable.

Though Starcom's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. With companies that are currently loss-making, it is always hard to envisage what will occur going forward, and when. The most insightful step is to examine company-specific issues Starcom may be facing and whether management guidance has steadily been met in the past. I suggest you continue to research Starcom to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

