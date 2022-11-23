Does your state have a favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Google shares popular holiday searches

Thanksgiving is here, and you and your loved ones might make traditional holiday favorites like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

But Thanksgiving can also prompt disagreements about holiday classics. Is it stuffing or dressing? Are sweet potatoes better with or without marshmallows? Should your friends and family make pumpkin pie, pecan pie or other treats?

Whatever you choose as your favorite Thanksgiving dish, you might not be alone. Google shared a list of uniquely searched casseroles by state with USA TODAY. The list shows dishes that were over-represented in a state versus the country as a whole. It included searches from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.

Green bean or string bean casseroles were favorites across the country, but many states also showed interest in corn, broccoli and potato dishes. Illinois, Maine, Ohio and Wisconsin all chose cheesy options. And sweet potato, yam and butternut squash dishes were popular picks, but Nebraska was the only state that included marshmallows.

Check out your state’s uniquely searched Thanksgiving casserole below.

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving? What to know about mail delivery, banks and more

Bringing home a date for Thanksgiving? How to 'set them up to win,' according to experts

Alabama: Broccoli casserole

Alaska: Sweet potato casserole

Arizona: Green bean casserole

Arkansas: Corn casserole

California: Yam casserole

Colorado: Green bean casserole

Connecticut: String bean casserole

Delaware: Green bean casserole

District of Columbia: Eggless sweet potato casserole

Florida: Spinach artichoke broccoli casserole

Georgia: Broccoli casserole

Hawaii: Broccoli casserole

Idaho: Sweet potato casserole

Illinois: Cheesy potato casserole

Indiana: Corn casserole

Iowa: Corn casserole

Kansas: Green bean casserole

Holiday traditions: 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' won't air on TV in 2022. Here's how you can watch the classic.

Turkey to-go? Restaurants with takeout Thanksgiving dinner include Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, more

Story continues

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Broccoli rice casserole

Maine: Loaded cheesy potato casserole

Maryland: Corn pudding casserole

Massachusetts: Green bean casserole

Michigan: Butternut squash casserole

Minnesota: Green bean casserole

Mississippi: Broccoli casserole

Missouri: Broccoli rice casserole

Montana: Green bean casserole

Nebraska: Sweet potato casserole (with marshmallows)

Nevada: Sweet potato casserole

New Hampshire: Green bean casserole

New Jersey: Butternut squash casserole

New Mexico: Green bean casserole

New York: String bean casserole

North Carolina: Broccoli casserole

North Dakota: Corn Casserole

Ohio: Cheesy potato casserole

Oklahoma: Broccoli rice casserole

Oregon: Green bean casserole

Pennsylvania: String bean casserole

Rhode Island: Corn casserole

South Carolina: Broccoli casserole

South Dakota: Green bean casserole

Tennessee: Broccoli casserole

Texas: Broccoli rice casserole

Want to sleep in a shoe? You can now stay the night in the Haines Shoe House, a shoe-shaped Pa. landmark

'Granny strong!' A year after deadly parade tragedy, 'Dancing Grannies' will march again

Utah: Sweet potato casserole

Vermont: Sweet potato casserole

Virginia: Broccoli casserole

Washington: Green bean casserole

West Virginia: Sweet potato casserole

Wisconsin: Cheesy potato casserole

Wyoming: Green bean casserole

Contributing: Camille Fine, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Most popular Thanksgiving side dishes by state, per Google searches