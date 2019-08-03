Does StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that StatPro Group plc (LON:SOG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for StatPro Group

What Is StatPro Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 StatPro Group had UK£28.1m of debt, an increase on UK£26.4m, over one year. However, it also had UK£3.92m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£24.2m.

AIM:SOG Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019 More

How Healthy Is StatPro Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that StatPro Group had liabilities of UK£35.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£33.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£3.92m in cash and UK£16.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£48.4m.

StatPro Group has a market capitalization of UK£97.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about StatPro Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.8 times is a sign of high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that StatPro Group grew its EBIT a smooth 64% over the last twelve months. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine StatPro Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.