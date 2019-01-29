Does Sterlite Technologies Limited’s (NSE:STRTECH) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Anand Agarwal became the CEO of Sterlite Technologies Limited (NSE:STRTECH) in 2003. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Sterlite Technologies

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

How Does Anand Agarwal’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sterlite Technologies Limited has a market cap of ₹114b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹100m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹78m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹71b to ₹227b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹40m.

It would therefore appear that Sterlite Technologies Limited pays Anand Agarwal more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sterlite Technologies, below.

NSEI:STRTECH CEO Compensation January 29th 19 More

Is Sterlite Technologies Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sterlite Technologies Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 46% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Sterlite Technologies Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 218%, over three years, would leave most Sterlite Technologies Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Sterlite Technologies Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Sterlite Technologies shares (free trial).

Or you could feast your eyes on this interactive graph depicting past earnings, cash flow and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



