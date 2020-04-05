How Does Stifel Financial's (NYSE:SF) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 39% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Stifel Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Stifel Financial's P/E of 5.88 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Stifel Financial has a lower P/E than the average (33.7) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Stifel Financial shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Stifel Financial earnings growth of 12% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Stifel Financial's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of US$1.0b, Stifel Financial has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 43% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Stifel Financial's P/E Ratio

Stifel Financial has a P/E of 5.9. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.2. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Stifel Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 8.6 back then to 5.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.