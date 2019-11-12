How Does Stille's (STO:STIL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Stille (STO:STIL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 42%, after some slippage. And the full year gain of 33% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Stille

Does Stille Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.04 that sentiment around Stille isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Stille has a lower P/E than the average (46.1) P/E for companies in the medical equipment industry.

OM:STIL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Stille shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Stille grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 78% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Stille's Balance Sheet

Stille has net cash of kr40m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Stille's P/E Ratio

Stille has a P/E of 21.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 18.1. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Stille to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Stille recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.8 to 21.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.