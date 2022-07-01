Is the stock market open on July 4?
After a turbulent first half of the year, which resulted in the S&P 500 entering a bear market, investors will get some time to catch their breath as a new quarter kicks off.
In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S.-based stock and bond markets are closed Monday. Both will reopen Tuesday.
