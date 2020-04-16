How Does Stockwik Förvaltning's (STO:STWK) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Stockwik Förvaltning (STO:STWK) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 33% in the last thirty days. That's tops off a massive gain of 140% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Stockwik Förvaltning Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Stockwik Förvaltning's P/E of 7.16 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Stockwik Förvaltning has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

OM:STWK Price Estimation Relative to Market April 16th 2020 More

Stockwik Förvaltning's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Stockwik Förvaltning grew EPS by a stonking 37% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Stockwik Förvaltning's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 80% of Stockwik Förvaltning's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Stockwik Förvaltning's P/E Ratio

Stockwik Förvaltning's P/E is 7.2 which is below average (15.6) in the SE market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Stockwik Förvaltning's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.4 to 7.2 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.