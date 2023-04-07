When does summer start? Here's when to expect summer solstice this year.

Spring is finally here, and that means warmer days are on the horizon. It’s only a matter of time before we reach the warmest part of the year with spring turning into summer. But still, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. California and Oregon residents are facing snow and strong wind forecasts at the end of March.

Spring began on March 20 this year, but what about summer? Here’s everything you need to know as the season approaches.

Warmer, longer days are a sign that summer is on the horizon.

When is the first day of summer?

In 2023, the first day of summer is Wednesday, June 21. The first day of summer is also known as the summer solstice, and it will arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at exactly 10:58 a.m. EST.

What are the summer months?

Summer will last from the end of June to the end of September when the autumnal equinox ushers in fall.

Important dates to know in 2023:

First day of spring: March 20, 2023

First day of summer: June 21, 2023

First day of fall: Sept. 23, 2023

First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2023

What is the longest day of the year?

The longest day of the year in 2023 will be June 21, the first day of summer. This day is known as the “longest” because it sees the most hours of sunlight in that year. Conversely, the winter solstice sees the fewest hours of daylight and is known as the shortest day of the year.

The amount of sunlight you’ll see depends on where you live. For example, most of the United States will see around 14-16 hours of sunlight, depending on where in the country you are. San Antonio, Texas saw approximately 13 hours and 44 minutes of sunlight on June 21 last year, according to the U.S. Navy’s Astronomical Applications Department. Portland, Maine saw 15 hours and 27 minutes. Residents of Topeka, Kansas enjoyed just under 15 hours of sunlight. There are some outliers of course – Anchorage, Alaska saw 19 hours and 22 minutes of sunlight on June 21, 2022.

What is summer solstice?

The summer solstice occurs when the sun is at its highest point in the sky.

Even though we colloquially designate a summer and winter solstice, the Northern and Southern Hemispheres experience the opposite seasons at different times of the year during the two solstices – one in June and one in December. During the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun and experiences the maximum intensity of its rays.

