Does Sun International Group Limited's (HKG:8029) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Man Wah Lui has been the CEO of Sun International Group Limited (HKG:8029) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Sun International Group

How Does Man Wah Lui's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sun International Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$430m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.6m over the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$1.6m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. Sun International Group is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher proportion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

So Man Wah Lui is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sun International Group, below.

SEHK:8029 CEO Compensation April 13th 2020 More

Is Sun International Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sun International Group Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 13% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 24% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sun International Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 83% over three years, some Sun International Group Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Man Wah Lui is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Sun International Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Sun International Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.